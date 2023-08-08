TD Securities lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.29. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Significant Increase in Economic Results for Wheeler River.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report the results of (i) the Feasibility Study (“Phoenix FS”) completed for In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) and (ii) a cost update (“Gryphon Update”) to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study (“2018 PFS”) for conventional underground mining of the basement-hosted Gryphon uranium deposit (“Gryphon”). With the successful completion of the Phoenix FS, Denison has advanced the planned Phoenix ISR project through the technical de-risking process and has already commenced the first phases of project execution. View PDF version.

Phoenix and Gryphon are part of the Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”), which is the largest undeveloped uranium mining project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Denison has an effective 95% ownership interest in Wheeler River and is the project operator.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 21.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.84% and gained 12.17% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.05 billion, with 832.83 million shares outstanding and 827.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 4929336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2158, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1850 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.