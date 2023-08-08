Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] Stock trading around $10.22 per share: What’s Next?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] gained 30.52% on the last trading session, reaching $10.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Continued Strong Organic Revenue Growth of 24%.

Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 Million Increased More Than 3x Compared to Second Quarter 2022.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. represents 25.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $276.14 million with the latest information. TRHC stock price has been found in the range of $10.20 to $10.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 145.29K shares, TRHC reached a trading volume of 5485957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for TRHC stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.27. With this latest performance, TRHC shares gained by 30.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.12 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.82.

Return on Total Capital for TRHC is now -14.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.09. Additionally, TRHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] managed to generate an average of -$75,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]

