Stephens lifts Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Teladoc Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second quarter 2023 revenue grows 10% year-over-year to $652.4 million.

Second quarter 2023 operating cash flow of $101.2 million; free cash flow of $64.6 million.

A sum of 5004780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.12M shares. Teladoc Health Inc. shares reached a high of $26.00 and dropped to a low of $24.47 until finishing in the latest session at $25.58.

The one-year TDOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $29.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 66.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 26.34 for the last single week of trading, and 26.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.