Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] Revenue clocked in at $61.30 million, up 40.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $11.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Roivant to Report Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, and Provide Business Update on Monday, August 14, 2023.

To access the conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. represents 712.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.57 billion with the latest information. ROIV stock price has been found in the range of $11.20 to $11.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 5118196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 11.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.