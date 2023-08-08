Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Vroom Inc. [VRM] – find out why.

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.29%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vroom to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 8, 2023.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for August 9, 2023.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, VRM stock rose by 10.00%. The one-year Vroom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.79. The average equity rating for VRM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $298.92 million, with 138.53 million shares outstanding and 132.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, VRM stock reached a trading volume of 5067333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

VRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vroom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.14. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.42. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$341,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vroom Inc. [VRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.