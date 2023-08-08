Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -43.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $101.20 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.43, while the highest price level was $106.53. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reported financial results and provided business updates for the second quarter of 2023.”Second quarter sales were on target, given the seasonal nature of Covid. I am pleased with the progress our U.S. commercial team has made to get new contracts in place for fall 2023. We are on track to deliver 2023 sales between $6 billion to $8 billion, depending on Covid vaccination rates in the U.S.,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our late-stage clinical pipeline is firing on all cylinders with four infectious disease vaccines in Phase 3, including RSV which was recently submitted to regulators for approval. Our individualized neoantigen therapy is now in Phase 3 for melanoma and our lead rare disease program for PA is in dose confirmation. We believe that all these products should launch in 2024, 2025 or 2026, and we are continuing to invest in scaling Moderna to bring forward an unprecedented number of innovative mRNA medicines for patients.”Recent progress includes:Respiratory VaccinesCOVID-19The Company presented clinical data at the June VRBPAC meeting demonstrating potent neutralization and cross-reactivity with its monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine, mRNA-1273.815. Similar neutralization was seen for XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, and XBB.2.3.2 sub-variants. Following the FDA’s recommendation for a monovalent SARS-CoV-2 XBB lineage vaccine, which aligns with other regulators and global public health agencies, Moderna has submitted its updated COVID-19 vaccine to regulators globally for approval or authorization and is ready for fall vaccination season with ample and timely supply.RSVModerna has submitted marketing authorization applications globally for mRNA-1345, a vaccine for the prevention of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) and acute respiratory disease (ARD) in adults aged 60 years or older.The regulatory applications are based on positive data from a prespecified interim analysis of the pivotal ConquerRSV study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 37,000 adults 60 years or older in 22 countries. The primary efficacy endpoints were based on two definitions of RSV-LRTD, defined as either two or more symptoms or three or more symptoms of disease. The trial met both its primary efficacy endpoints, with a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 83.7% (95.88% CI: 66.1%, 92.2%; p<0.0001) against RSV-LRTD as defined by two or more symptoms, and a VE of 82.4% (96.36% CI: 34.8%, 95.3%; p=0.0078) against RSV-LRTD defined by three or more symptoms. In addition to older adults, mRNA-1345 is being investigated in a fully enrolled, ongoing Phase 1 trial in pediatric populations. No cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) had been reported with mRNA-1345 in the Phase 3 RSV trial as of the April 30 th cutoff date.FluEnrollment has been successfully completed in the Company's Phase 3 immunogenicity trial (P303) for an enhanced formulation of mRNA-1010. This updated formulation is anticipated to generate an improved immune response to influenza B strains and is intended to enable licensure of mRNA-1010 through accelerated approval. The Company expects to share an update on P303 in the third quarter of 2023.Latent Virus VaccinesCytomegalovirus (CMV)The pivotal Phase 3 study of Moderna's CMV vaccine candidate (mRNA-1647), known as CMVictory, is ongoing, with enrollment more than 80% complete.Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)Enrollment is complete (350 healthy EBV-seropositive adults), and dosing continues in the Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1195 designed to evaluate safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity. mRNA-1195 is a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to prevent longer-term sequelae of EBV infection, such as multiple sclerosis and post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD). Enrollment is ongoing for the Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1189 aimed at preventing infectious mononucleosis (IM).TherapeuticsImmuno-oncologyMerck and Moderna announced the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 global, randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-comparator-controlled study (V940-001) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of mRNA-4157 (V940) in combination with KEYTRUDA in people with resected high-risk (Stage IIB-IV) melanoma compared to KEYTRUDA alone. The trial is slated to enroll approximately 1,089 patients at more than 165 sites in over 25 countries. The primary endpoint of the study is recurrence-free survival (RFS), and secondary endpoints include distant metastasis-free survival (DFMS), overall survival (OS) and safety. Moderna and Merck plan to expand the development program to additional tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Rare diseasesPropionic Acidemia (PA)The ongoing global Phase 1 Second quarter 2023 revenues of $0.3 billion; net loss of $1.4 billion and loss per share of $3.62. The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.66 percent and weekly performance of -13.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.15 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 10206773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $183.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.83.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.22 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.26, while it was recorded at 108.70 for the last single week of trading, and 151.27 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.