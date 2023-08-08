Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently 6.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.2595 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Meta Materials Qualifies Global Manufacturer as Preferred Supplier of Transparent Conductive Films.

META® reaches major milestone to qualify a global mass supplier for NANOWEB® and is ready for customer application development and volume scale-up agreements.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, and a leading innovator in the field of transparent conductive materials, announced today that it has reached a major milestone in the commercial deployment of its NANOWEB product line through a strategic collaboration with a leading global manufacturer in Japan. The Company is ready for customer application development and volume scale-up agreements.

Meta Materials Inc. stock has also gained 2.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMAT stock has inclined by 21.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.48% and lost -78.61% year-on date.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $122.42 million, with 368.88 million shares outstanding and 341.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 5191054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2153, while it was recorded at 0.2487 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7104 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.