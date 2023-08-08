Market cap of Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] reaches 11.09M – now what?

Save Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: SVFD] jumped around 0.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, up 146.48%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM that Save Foods Announces Commencement of First large scale Commercial Pilot with Congeladora Nino, a Large Mexican Strawberry Packer.

The large scale pilot follows several successful smaller scale pilots where Save Foods’ solution demonstrated an 85% reduction of waste.

Save Foods Inc. stock is now 106.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SVFD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.36 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.84, which means current price is +205.88% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 568.84K shares, SVFD reached a trading volume of 68664524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Save Foods Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has SVFD stock performed recently?

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 180.58. With this latest performance, SVFD shares gained by 166.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.69 for Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6408, while it was recorded at 0.7825 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9635 for the last 200 days.

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1449.43 and a Gross Margin at +52.17. Save Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1456.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.47.

Save Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]

