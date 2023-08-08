Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] reaches 8.65M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.16, while the highest price level was $0.25. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Longevity Biotech Companies GERO and FOXO Technologies™ to Embark on Joint Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Epigenetic Data to Discover Signatures of Human Health Trajectories.

GERO, a leading AI-driven biotechnology company focused on aging and longevity and FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO), a leader in epigenetic biomarker discovery and commercialization, today announced the commencement of discussions to form a strategic collaboration between the two companies. As a result, FOXO and GERO will seek to develop an AI-driven personalized wellness and longevity recommendation engine based on proprietary epigenetic data.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.35 percent and weekly performance of -13.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 24065947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.87.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.54. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2548, while it was recorded at 0.1734 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4598 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.