Market cap of Datasea Inc. [DTSS] reaches 28.29M – now what?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] traded at a high on 08/07/23, posting a 66.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DataSea announces and executes 5G Messaging Service Agreements with three more new clients.

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Beijing”), the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, along with its subsidiaries, have entered into cooperation agreements with three new clients, Qingdao Hongxin Times Network Technology Co. LTD (“Qingdao Hongxin”), Guangzhou Woshuai Auto Accessories Co., LTD (“Guangzhou Woshuai”) and Xiamen Tongjing Intelligent Technology Co. LTD (“Xiamen Tongjing”), to enhance 5G messaging top-up services for a wider range of clients in more industries for the Chinese market.

Under those agreements, Qingdao Hongxin, Guangzhou Woshuai and Xiamen Tongjing can purchase 5G message charge virtual recharge cards of various denominations from ¥10 to ¥500 RMB (from $1.38 to $69.4) within 12 months after the signing of the contract. Since the date of those agreements until the date of this announcement, Shuhai Beijing and its subsidiaries have provided 5G messaging top-up services worth approximately USD 0.73 million (RMB 5,259,393).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12058587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datasea Inc. stands at 29.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.34%.

The market cap for DTSS stock reached $28.29 million, with 24.32 million shares outstanding and 17.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.86K shares, DTSS reached a trading volume of 12058587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datasea Inc. [DTSS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74.

How has DTSS stock performed recently?

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.19. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 23.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9147, while it was recorded at 0.7755 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2046 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.37 and a Gross Margin at +2.21. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.18.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -288.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -470.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.28. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$53,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.47.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]

The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DTSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DTSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.