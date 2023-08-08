Market cap of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] reaches 59.47M – now what?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: BCAN] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.50 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BYND Cannasoft CEO Delivers Update Amidst Promising Milestones.

Since acquiring Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments LTD., BYND Cannasoft has been planning the development of three products for the sexual wellness market, including our A.I.-based EZ-G device, an A.I.-based smart treatment device for men, and an A.I.-based smart treatment device for women.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stock is now -61.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCAN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.38, which means current price is +36.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 141.13K shares, BCAN reached a trading volume of 5515631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has BCAN stock performed recently?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, BCAN shares dropped by -54.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6783, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9409 for the last 200 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.31 and a Gross Margin at +52.17. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.80.

Insider trade positions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]

The top three institutional holders of BCAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.