Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] reaches 3.00M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.93, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On July 11, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that, as of July 11, 2023, the Company had regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. & the Panel considered the entire plan the company presented; memorandum prepared by NASDAQ staff & the Company’s Public filings and granted the Company’s request for an extension for the equity requirement rule, as well as granting the company’s request for continue listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.37 percent and weekly performance of 49.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 268.36K shares, BSFC reached to a volume of 32691547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.00. With this latest performance, BSFC shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2970, while it was recorded at 0.9288 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0738 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.