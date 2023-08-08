Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $5.12. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $6.02 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.84, while the highest price level was $6.04. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 3:10 AM that iQIYI Cloud Cinema Releases Gain Wide-spread Popularity with Strong Box office Performance.

Latest Upgrade to Online Release Rules Further Enhance Efficiency.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, saw growing efficacy of its Cloud Cinema with two films released in July both achieved strong box office performances. The box office for Fight Against Evil 2 and the iQIYI-presented film The Comeback both surpassed RMB 10 million within ten days of the films’ respective launches.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.58 percent and weekly performance of -5.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.13M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 5219288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 34.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to -1.11%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.