KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Revenue clocked in at $8.80 billion, up 33.15% YTD: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 2.69% or 1.62 points to close at $61.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5201454 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM that KKR to Acquire Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global for $1.62 Billion.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR will acquire Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in an all-cash transaction.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement on a transaction that delivers excellent value to Paramount shareholders while also positioning Simon & Schuster for its next phase of growth with KKR,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount Global. “The proceeds will give Paramount additional financial flexibility and greater ability to create long-term value for shareholders, while also delevering our balance sheet.”.

It opened the trading session at $60.46, the shares rose to $63.64 and dropped to $60.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 8.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 5201454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $66.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.90, while it was recorded at 59.98 for the last single week of trading, and 52.89 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 11.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.