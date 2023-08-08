JP Morgan lifts Invitae Corporation [NVTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] loss -4.88% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Invitae to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=53f2c7d8&confId=53596.

Invitae Corporation represents 260.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $304.96 million with the latest information. NVTA stock price has been found in the range of $1.12 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 8904548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVTA stock

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, NVTA shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2162, while it was recorded at 1.2380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7857 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.64.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,719.43. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,700.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,827,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.