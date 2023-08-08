Inpixon [INPX] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -6.85%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Inpixon Schedules Business Update Conference Call and Presentation by XTI Aircraft Management.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS), today announced it will host a conference call presentation at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 14, 2023 to provide a business update as well as a presentation by the management of XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”) following the recently announced definitive merger agreement between Inpixon and XTI. Inpixon plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/48894 or at the link on Inpixon’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar. A webcast replay will be available on Inpixon’s Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar).

Inpixon stock is now -90.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INPX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1824 and lowest of $0.163 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.49, which means current price is +57.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 5076285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inpixon [INPX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

How has INPX stock performed recently?

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.33. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1927, while it was recorded at 0.1841 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1177 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inpixon [INPX]

The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.