Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Is Currently 8.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $6.55 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.01, while the highest price level was $6.595. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the “Company,” “Hudson Pacific,” or “HPP”), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We continued to focus on the controllable aspects of our business during the quarter, which included leasing and expense management, given the industry challenges we are working to navigate,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman & CEO. “Last month, the national entertainment strike expanded, with the actors joining the writers on strike for the first time since 1960. A strike of this magnitude, while rare and historically short-term, can be extremely impactful and far-reaching. We’re working diligently to mitigate its impact and to ensure our studio business is well positioned to capture the potential surge in production upon resolution. Regarding our office portfolio, a greater percentage of our tenants are starting to enforce back-to-office requirements, which we believe could ultimately result in the need for more office space as workforces have grown on a net basis over the past five years in many industries central to our leasing efforts. The timeline for tenant decision making remains extended, but increased interest is signaling that office fundamentals could begin to evolve in a more positive manner in our west coast markets. With our attention to capital preservation and addressing our debt maturities, we expect to overcome today’s challenges and capitalize on longer-term tenant activity within our attractive portfolio.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.68 percent and weekly performance of 11.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 5437256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 30.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.