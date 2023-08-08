Halliburton Company [HAL] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $41

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a high on 08/07/23, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.59. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Reported net income of $0.68 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income per diluted share1 of $0.77 increased more than 50% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5467511 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $35.70 billion, with 901.00 million shares outstanding and 895.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 5467511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $46.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 39.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 28.37%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.