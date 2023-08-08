Guggenheim slashes price target on Exelon Corporation [EXC] – find out why.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.235 during the day while it closed the day at $39.97. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM that ComEd Warns Customers of Scammers Demanding Payment Following String of High Temperatures.

Energy company offers tips to help identify scams, as well as programs to help manage energy bills.

As temperatures rise and the use of fans and air conditioners increases, ComEd warns customers of bad actors eager to use the prospect of higher electric bills to scam individuals out of money.

Exelon Corporation stock has also loss -4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -6.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.27% and lost -7.54% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $40.33 billion, with 995.00 million shares outstanding and 992.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 5013317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.88, while it was recorded at 40.67 for the last single week of trading, and 41.13 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.