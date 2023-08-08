Goldman slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] jumped around 1.66 points on Monday, while shares priced at $116.10 at the close of the session, up 1.45%. The company report on August 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Oracle Strengthens Australia’s Digital Economy with a New Government Cloud.

Australian federal, state, and local government customers, along with their service providers, will benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s high performance, security, powerful data analytics, and distributed cloud capabilities.

Oracle Cloud for Australian Government and Defense completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) process to comply with the Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls.

Oracle Corporation stock is now 42.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCL Stock saw the intraday high of $116.38 and lowest of $115.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.54, which means current price is +41.52% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 7340178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 290.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.27, while it was recorded at 115.74 for the last single week of trading, and 93.88 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.