Genius Group Limited [GNS] is 80.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] traded at a high on 08/07/23, posting a 10.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM that Genius Group Announces Record Date for Spinoff.

On August 1, 2023, the Singapore High Court approved the spinoff of ERL from Genius Group, with a capital reduction and share distribution to all Genius Group shareholders at the record date of US$38,380,873 in the form of restricted ordinary shares in ERL, pursuant to a private placement transaction exempt from registration under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7633214 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Group Limited stands at 31.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.24%.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $24.40 million, with 30.64 million shares outstanding and 20.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 7633214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has GNS stock performed recently?

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7482, while it was recorded at 0.5862 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6072 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Genius Group Limited [GNS]

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.