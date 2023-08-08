For Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] closed the trading session at $2.30 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.045, while the highest price level was $2.79. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Quantum-Si Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.68 percent and weekly performance of -40.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 58.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, QSI reached to a volume of 10564746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Quantum-Si incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si incorporated is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1131.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

QSI stock trade performance evaluation

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.87. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QSI is now -26.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, QSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] managed to generate an average of -$655,653 per employee.Quantum-Si incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.70.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.