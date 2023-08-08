For Campbell Soup Company [CPB], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] traded at a low on 08/07/23, posting a -1.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.34. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Campbell to Acquire Sovos Brands, Leader in High-Growth Premium Italian Sauces.

Powerful combination expected to fuel earnings growth; Aligns with and advances Campbell’s focused strategic plan.

Strengthens and diversifies Campbell’s portfolio by enhancing Meals & Beverages division with additional growth-oriented brands, including premium market-leading Rao’s to complement core, mainstream portfolio and provide runway for adjacent category expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5363459 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Company stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $13.36 billion, with 299.00 million shares outstanding and 190.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 5363459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $49.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 57.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.70, while it was recorded at 45.37 for the last single week of trading, and 51.77 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 13.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.58. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $51,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.52%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.