Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 4.17% or 4.3 points to close at $107.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4978195 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM that GREEN BOOK GLOBAL AND EXPEDIA RELEASE TOP-RATED DESTINATIONS FOR BLACK TRAVELERS AHEAD OF FIRST-EVER BLACK TRAVEL REVIEW MONTH.

Green Book Global aims to reach 10,000 destination reviews by the end of August, amplifying “Traveling While Black” experiences.

Expedia® is teaming up with Green Book Global, the first and only Black traveler review website mobile app and social media platform, to launch the inaugural Green Book Global Black Travel Review Month (BTRM) initiative. Green Book Global is dedicated to empowering Black travelers through its community-generated “Traveling While Black” reviews, with the aim of increasing representation and equity in travel.

It opened the trading session at $104.065, the shares rose to $108.4885 and dropped to $104.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded -9.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 4978195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $125.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.63, while it was recorded at 109.62 for the last single week of trading, and 101.46 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 31.89%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.