CIBC lifts Newmont Corporation [NEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.68%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newmont Announces PNG Competition Commission Clearance for Acquisition of Newcrest.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission (ICCC) granted clearance for the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM). Newmont, in consultation with Newcrest, has also determined that no premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will be required in the United States for the transaction to move forward.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Last month, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a “no action” letter clearing the proposed acquisition.

Over the last 12 months, NEM stock dropped by -10.60%. The one-year Newmont Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.21. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.83 billion, with 795.00 million shares outstanding and 793.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, NEM stock reached a trading volume of 5409055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $55.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 40.83 for the last single week of trading, and 45.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.