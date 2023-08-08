Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Revenue clocked in at $752.30 million, down -60.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] loss -4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $10.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Chegg Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Chegg accelerates and enhances personalized learning assistant leveraging advancements in AI.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Chegg Inc. represents 123.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. CHGG stock price has been found in the range of $10.00 to $10.625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 6772761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

