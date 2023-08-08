ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Is Currently -0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $8.01 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ChargePoint Secures $150 Million Revolving Credit Facility with JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi and Goldman Sachs.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a new credit agreement which provides for a $150 million revolving credit facility led by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger, HSBC Innovation Banking as Joint Lead Arranger, and both Citi and Goldman Sachs as Documentation Agents.

“This $150 million credit facility with four global banking partners strengthens our ability to grow with our market opportunities and is consistent with our corporate financing strategy,” said Rex Jackson, CFO of ChargePoint. “This facility reinforces ChargePoint’s strong standing with capital sources, and our dedication to maintaining a solid balance sheet while we pursue our stated goals of generating positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow by the end of calendar 2024.”.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. represents 353.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.85 billion with the latest information. CHPT stock price has been found in the range of $7.72 to $8.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.15M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 6515122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $15.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.51. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.07. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.