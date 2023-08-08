Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] is -64.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.03%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Camber Energy’s Licensor of Carbon-Capture Technology Expands One-of-A-Kind IP Portfolio.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber”) is pleased to announce that new patents were issued and a new patent application was filed with respect to ESG Clean Energy, LLC’s (“ESG”) intellectual property portfolio. ESG, a developer of net zero carbon footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation, has, as previously announced, licensed certain intellectual property and other rights to Camber’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), for exclusive use in all of Canada, and for multiple locations in the U.S.Recently issued patents concerning ESG’s Clean Energy System, which brings the total number of issued patents to eight, include United States Patent No. 11624307 titled ‘Systems and Methods Associated With Bottoming Cycle Power Systems for Generating Power and Capturing Carbon Dioxide’, and European Patent No EP3728891 titled ‘Bottoming Cycle Power System’ (validated in the United Kingdom, France and Germany).”ESG Clean Energy’s commitment to expanding and strengthening its IP portfolio further elevates our position in the power solutions and clean energy sectors. Not only can we assist commercial and industrial organizations with their power generation needs, we will also be able to help reduce their carbon footprint in a pragmatic, cost-effective manner,” commented James Doris, President & CEO of Camber.Regarding its newest patent application, on August 3, 2023 ESG issued a press release which stated, in part:****Water – The Key to Carbon CaptureESG Clean Energy Expands IP Portfolio with Filing of New Patent

ESG Clean Energy’s Technology Designed to make C02-Capture Economically Viable.

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock dropped by -95.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.43 million, with 73.66 million shares outstanding and 71.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 4815602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.72.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.03. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8724, while it was recorded at 0.8379 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4178 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

