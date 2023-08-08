Barclays slashes price target on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] – find out why.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] gained 2.53% on the last trading session, reaching $80.67 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 11% Year-Over-Year to $6.3 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.60 billion with the latest information. GILD stock price has been found in the range of $77.935 to $80.965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 6830413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $90.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.27, while it was recorded at 77.25 for the last single week of trading, and 81.07 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 3.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.