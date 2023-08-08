Amcor plc [AMCR] is -16.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.91 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Amcor to report Full Year 2023 results.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Full Year 2023 results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 after the US market closes on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 16 August 2023 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 17 August 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:.

Amcor plc represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.46 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $9.81 to $9.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 5731103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to -0.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.