why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.95

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $39.86 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM that Engineer Wins U.S. Bank Foundation Cleantech Award for Clean Water Technology.

U.S. BankPhoto: Pictured: Dr. Bianca Bailey, founder and CEO of Agriwater. Picture credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Department of Energy.Originally published on U.S. Bank company blogThe amount of animal waste produced in the U.S. every year is more than 1,000 times the weight of the Empire State Building, and the greenhouse gases from that waste can significantly impact the planet. But what if there was a way to treat the wastewater to help reduce carbon emissions? That’s what Bianca Bailey, Ph.D., the founder and CEO of Agriwater, aims to accomplish.Agriwater, which Bailey started in 2021 while finishing her doctorate in agricultural engineering at the University of Illinois, is developing electrolysis-based technology to treat wastewater, which often is stored in hazardous lagoons that can pollute nearby natural water sources and create strong fumes throughout nearby towns and farming communities.”It becomes a social justice issue when it relates to people who live around these areas who can’t have clean air,” said Bailey, who also points out that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also can fine farmers who don’t manage animal waste properly.Instead, her innovative technology removes contaminants from wastewater, decreasing the likelihood of pollution in rural areas, reducing greenhouse gases and even creating clean water for reuse and recycling.The promise of such technology has led Bailey to participate in various business accelerator programs. In 2022, Agriwater secured a spot in the Innovations Crossroads Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP). This two-year program will allow Agriwater to work toward commercializing its technology in collaboration with lab space and mentorship from Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee.”We’ve proven out the technology on a small scale, and now we’re looking to scale the technology from inside the lab to on-site at a farm,” Bailey said.Bailey is the winner of the 2023 U.S. Bank Foundation Cleantech Inclusion Award, which supports female and minority entrepreneurs who are building innovative companies that benefit the environment, create jobs and drive economic development. The U.S. Bank Foundation works with Evergreen Climate Innovations to present the award, which includes a $25,000 grant and a year of mentorship. The funding will help Agriwater facilitate its first industrial-size pilot with farms.”Entrepreneurs like Bailey, who tackle big challenges with such drive and passion, are working to build a more sustainable future for all of us,” said Reba Dominski, chief social responsibility officer at U.S. Bank and president of the U.S. Bank Foundation. “We are proud to support Agriwater as it continues to refine its technology and expand the scale of its business.” “We’re excited to continue our work with U.S. Bank Foundation to support early-stage startups working on solutions for environmental and social impact,” said Erik Birkerts, chief executive officer at Evergreen Climate Innovations. “We look forward to working with Agriwater and supporting their vision of creating a closed-loop water system for livestock farmers that yields an array of environmental, social and economic benefits.”Agriwater is Bailey’s first commercial venture, but her interest in water treatment began years ago as an undergraduate studying chemical engineering at Howard University. As part of her work leading the campus Engineers Without Borders chapter, she facilitated a student-led water-filtration project in a small village in Kenya. This work, along with her involvement in the nonprofit Girls Inc. as a student and mentor, led to recognition from the White House Champions of Change program in 2011 for helping to recruit and retain girls and women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Her goal is to create a more sustainable environment for the children of the future as they will be, in her words, “stewards of the Earth.”Now, as an engineer and business owner, Bailey welcomes the guidance she’ll receive through the Cleantech Inclusion Award program and encourages others building businesses in similar fields to broaden their knowledge beyond science and technology.”Being a smart entrepreneur when it comes to technology is also knowing that you can’t just focus on the technology, but you also need to focus on the intellectual property and business implementation of the technology,” said Bailey. “You can have great technology, but if the business model and everything else doesn’t work out, then it’s simply just a good idea.”This is the fourth year of the U.S. Bank Foundation Cleantech Inclusion Award. Information on how to apply for the 2024 award will be available later this year.View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: U.S. BankWebsite: https:

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.48 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $39.24 to $40.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.48M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 14096825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $43.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 39.23 for the last single week of trading, and 39.48 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.