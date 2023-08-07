why QuantumScape Corporation [QS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $8.02 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.69, while the highest price level was $8.12. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM that QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Shares”) for gross proceeds of $300 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QuantumScape has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 Shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. The public offering is expected to close on August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.45 percent and weekly performance of -39.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, QS reached to a volume of 46022238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.56. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.