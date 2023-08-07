why Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.18

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.65 during the day while it closed the day at $17.16. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ Hometown Cruise Line, Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams.

Announcement Made During Ceremony at Rams Training Camp Recognizing Fisher House, LA-Based Military Veteran Support Organization.

Partnership Includes In-Game Promotions, Sweepstakes, Community Engagement Activities, and More.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also loss -7.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has inclined by 82.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.52% and gained 112.90% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $21.96 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.30M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 26751838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 17.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.