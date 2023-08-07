why Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $164.72

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 8.27 percent to reach at $10.66. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net sales increased 11% to $134.4 billion in the second quarter, compared with $121.2 billion in second quarter 2022. Excluding the $0.3 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 11% compared with second quarter 2022.

A sum of 152603034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.83M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $143.63 and dropped to a low of $139.32 until finishing in the latest session at $139.57.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.27. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $164.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 412.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.86, while it was recorded at 132.41 for the last single week of trading, and 105.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.29%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $767.63 billion, or 60.1% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.