Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain 8.62% so far this year. What now?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.80%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Wells Fargo Aims to Provide up to $60 Million to Concordance Anti-Recidivism Program.

Concordance says re-entry program cuts reincarceration by 56%, builds financial health for participants.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is supporting a national expansion of Concordance, a nonprofit with a proven record of reducing repeat criminal offenses from individuals returning to the community. The company plans to donate up to $60 million to help focus on advancing financial health and stability for Concordance participants.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock rose by 2.19%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.87. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.31 billion, with 3.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.96M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 10806854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $50.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 210.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.04, while it was recorded at 45.39 for the last single week of trading, and 42.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $125.58 billion, or 74.6% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.