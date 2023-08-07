Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.55 during the day while it closed the day at $44.84. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM that Lifting Up the Next Generation of Women in Sports and Technology.

Last week, Comcast, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, and Women in Sports Tech (WiST) partnered to celebrate the beginning of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, which started on July 20.Together, a group of 50 students from various chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia came to The Plaza at the Comcast Center to participate in a variety of soccer-related activities, like foosball and a soccer net that measures how fast you can kick a soccer ball, as well as a photobooth that contained a replica of the tournament’s trophy that will go to the winning team.Following the activities on The Plaza, the students headed over to Lift Labs, our entrepreneurial and innovations space inside the Comcast Technology Center. There, the students heard from a diverse group of female leaders who are breaking barriers for women in the sports and technology industries.The “Discover Sports Tech Career Panel” was moderated by Christina Kolbjornsen, SVP, Corporate and External Affairs at Telemundo Enterprises and featured Emma Henzes, Manager, Marketing and Content at WiST; DJ Heat, the official in-game DJ for the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics; Olivia Wang, Business Development at Perch; and Valeria Aponte Feliciano, Anchor and Reporter at Telemundo62 and NBC10.These talented women spoke about the challenges they all had to overcome while pursuing their careers and gave thoughtful advice on how to pursue jobs in the sports and media industries. They also emphasized how important it is to use the Internet and develop digital skills to help identify interesting and fulfilling careers. Following the panel, the students were surprised with their very own free Dell laptop as well as a soccer ball, and other Women’s World Cup goodies, before visiting our in-house, pop-up ice cream bar.”This partnership and our continued work in this space aims to combat the inequities in access and representation that exist among communities of color and gender across the U.S. We look forward to our continued partnership with Comcast and WiST in helping to expand our collective reach across this diverse and rich community,” said Christina Kolbjornsen, SVP, Corporate & External Affairs at Telemundo Enterprises.These events were all part of Comcast’s Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that help connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.Women in Sports Tech (WiST), a not-for-profit organization that drives transformative growth opportunities for women in sports tech and innovation at all stages of their careers, also officially launched their video series: Discover Sports Tech: How to Go Pro. It was created to introduce more students and young professionals to the wide range of exciting careers in sports tech. The on-demand video series is also being distributed through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program and is accessible at Comcast Lift Zones across the country. Lift Zones are local community centers where the company has provided free WiFi for all to enjoy for school, work, and play.KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM OUR PANELISTS:”Because of technology, we can all be connected at once at such a high speed,” said Emma Henzes, Manager, Marketing & Content at WiST. “Our WiST Community is a global network of people in the sports tech industry that you can easily access through your laptop. The Internet opens you to opportunities all over the world so don’t let where you live limit your dreams.””The young woman next to you, that’s your sister, she’s your community and it’s important to stay connected with her and uplift each other,” said Olivia Wang, Business Development at Perch. “Technology is constantly evolving and growing, and with the Internet, you can expand your network, research your curiosities and the companies you have interest in, and stay informed.””Not only do we want more women in the sports and technology fields, we need them,” said DJ Heat, the official in-game DJ for the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics. “Keep shaking the table, keep breaking down barriers, and keep pushing the boundaries. Make your voices heard and make an impact in these spaces.””Our industry is changing every day with the advancements of technology. There are going to be obstacles, I had them, but you can’t let it stop you from achieving your dreams,” said Valeria Aponte Feliciano, Anchor and Reporter at Telemundo62 and NBC10. “It’s scary at first, but it gives you opportunities to broadcast and share stories in ways we haven’t before which is really exciting.”View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com. Contact Info:Spokesperson: Comcast CorporationWebsite: https:

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Last week, Comcast, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, and Women in Sports Tech (WiST) partnered to celebrate the beginning of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, which started on July 20.

Comcast Corporation stock has also loss -0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMCSA stock has inclined by 11.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.07% and gained 28.22% year-on date.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $186.33 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 4.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.82M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 12676355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 45.13 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.36%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $161.42 billion, or 85.6% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.