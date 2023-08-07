Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] closed the trading session at $2.68 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.51, while the highest price level was $3.16. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rite Aid Announces Availability of Flu and RSV Vaccine Appointments at All Locations.

As August marks Immunization Awareness Month, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced appointments for flu and RSV vaccines are available at all store locations, including Bartell Drugs in the Pacific Northwest. Customers can now schedule appointments to protect themselves and family members against the upcoming respiratory virus season through Rite Aid’s online scheduler.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.76 percent and weekly performance of 67.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, RAD reached to a volume of 33207133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.50. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 72.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.70 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RAD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RAD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.