Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cemex and Synhelion make further progress toward the world’s first fully solar-powered cement plant.

Cemex and Synhelion announced today a significant milestone in their joint effort to develop fully solar-driven cement production: the scaling of their technology to industrially-viable levels. This includes the continuous production of clinker, the most energy-intensive part of cement manufacturing, using only solar heat.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803401989/en/.

Over the last 12 months, CX stock rose by 77.73%. The one-year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.73. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.36 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, CX stock reached a trading volume of 9160626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.