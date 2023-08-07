Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] is -88.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.073 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on August 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM that Tivic Health Announces Pricing of $1.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 33,173,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.041 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.4 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. Tivic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent, on a reasonable best efforts basis, for the offering.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock has also gained 43.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIVC stock has declined by -44.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.97% and lost -88.80% year-on date.

The market cap for TIVC stock reached $6.47 million, with 113.43 million shares outstanding and 100.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 162077599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

TIVC stock trade performance evaluation

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.69. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -34.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0850, while it was recorded at 0.0553 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5069 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Institutional Ownership

