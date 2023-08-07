The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Revenue clocked in at $86.98 billion, down -0.67% YTD: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $86.30 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.45, while the highest price level was $87.108. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Disney Kicks Off “Wonder of Princess” Month in August With Magical Lineup of New Collaborations.

Month-long celebration in honor of Disney100 commemorates nearly a century of Disney Princess inspiring wonder in the world.

New consumer product offerings from the LEGO Group, Mattel, JAKKS Pacific, Calm, shopDisney, and More.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.67 percent and weekly performance of 0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.25M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 11482278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $112.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 111.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.93, while it was recorded at 87.20 for the last single week of trading, and 95.93 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.00. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 21.26%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.