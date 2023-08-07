Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] Is Currently 49.54 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TMPO] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.57 during the day while it closed the day at $0.38. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference.

We are pleased to be hosting the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, Downtown Minneapolis. We have over 90 companies to participating. The format will be 10 one-on-one meetings (or small group) scheduled in 35 minute increments.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 36.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMPO stock has inclined by 16.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.87% and lost -51.89% year-on date.

The market cap for TMPO stock reached $7.71 million, with 26.33 million shares outstanding and 23.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.40K shares, TMPO reached a trading volume of 55231270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

TMPO stock trade performance evaluation

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.38. With this latest performance, TMPO shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3341, while it was recorded at 0.2886 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2466 for the last 200 days.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.90. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1202.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.48.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.