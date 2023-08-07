Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Is Currently 87.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 87.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 84.81%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM that TDS reports second quarter 2023 results.

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Over the last 12 months, TDS stock dropped by -5.90%. The one-year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.26. The average equity rating for TDS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $830.45 million, with 113.00 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, TDS stock reached a trading volume of 18485983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

TDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.81. With this latest performance, TDS shares gained by 75.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.67 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.15.

Return on Total Capital for TDS is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.13. Additionally, TDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] managed to generate an average of $6,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.