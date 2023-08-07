T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 115.52%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T2 Biosystems Receives Extension to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

To satisfy the Rules, the Company must evidence a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share and an MVLS of at least $35 million for a minimum of ten consecutive business days by November 20, 2023. If the Company is able to do so within the prescribed time period and satisfies all other applicable criteria for continued listing, the matter will be closed.

Over the last 12 months, TTOO stock dropped by -95.86%. The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.60 million, with 290.20 million shares outstanding and 239.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.00M shares, TTOO stock reached a trading volume of 191146757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.52. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 201.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1072, while it was recorded at 0.2296 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.