Susquehanna slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $17.95 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM that Oceania Cruises Offers a Taste of the Tropics with a Collection of Voyages Sailing the Exotic Caribbean and Tahiti.

The Ultimate in Luxurious Small Ship Experiences Meets Expertly Curated Excursions Exploring Hidden Island Gems on 100 Voyages in 2024 and Beyond.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is offering a captivating array of 100 sailings in the Caribbean and Tahiti in 2024 and 2025, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to the line’s small, luxurious ships. Caribbean season highlights include Castries on the island of St. Lucia; Puerto Limon in Costa Rica; Gatun Lake in Panama; and Colombia’s magnificent colonial city of Cartagena. Meanwhile, the must-sees in French Polynesia include vibrant Papeete, the paradise island of Nuku Hiva, and Bora Bora, the most romantic island in the world.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 422.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.77 billion with the latest information. NCLH stock price has been found in the range of $17.82 to $18.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.32M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 14444918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $21.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.30, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.