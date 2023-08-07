SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Stock trading around $9.50 per share: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.50 at the close of the session, down -5.47%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM that SoFi Named to CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023 List.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, has been named to CNBC’s list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We’re thrilled to be featured on CNBC’s first list of World’s Top Fintech Companies, highlighting our continued growth and commitment to helping our members get their money right by giving them the tools to spend better, save better, invest better, and protect better,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “SoFi knows consumers are increasingly looking for digital-first solutions and, since receiving our bank charter last year, we’ve continued to improve our offerings and provide a better digital banking experience for anyone and everyone.”.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is now 106.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.10 and lowest of $9.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.70, which means current price is +114.45% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 56.36M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 42202744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.