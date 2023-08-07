Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell -68.30% so far this year. What now?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.49%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call on August 15th at 9 a.m. ET.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced that it will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15th to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results.Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023Time: 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2023 results to be reported after the close on August 14th.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -93.62%. The average equity rating for SYTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.50 million, with 185.39 million shares outstanding and 168.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 33730177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0733, while it was recorded at 0.0463 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1367 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

