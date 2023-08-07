Shopify Inc. [SHOP] is 66.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] closed the trading session at $57.93 on 08/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.67, while the highest price level was $61.18. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Shopify Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenues Up 31% Year-Over-Year; Cashflow Positive for Third Consecutive Quarter.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.90 percent and weekly performance of -12.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.59M shares, SHOP reached to a volume of 17029973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $66.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 372.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

SHOP stock trade performance evaluation

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, SHOP shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.39, while it was recorded at 62.89 for the last single week of trading, and 48.18 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.