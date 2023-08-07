Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] is -42.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] price plunged by -37.42 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rubicon Technologies to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 8.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Rubicon management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can register in advance using the link provided here, or they can access the live webcast of the call, which will be available on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website (https://investors.rubicon.com/events-presentations/default.aspx).

A sum of 11416470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.58 and dropped to a low of $0.9809 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

The one-year RBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.22. The average equity rating for RBT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

RBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.16. With this latest performance, RBT shares gained by 188.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5280, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1612 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rubicon Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.