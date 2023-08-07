ROTH Capital slashes price target on American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] – find out why.

American Superconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: AMSC] jumped around 0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.31 at the close of the session, up 7.40%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMSC to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. The live call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-844-481-2802 or 1-412-317-0675 and asking to join the AMSC call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Superconductor Corporation stock is now 180.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMSC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.19 and lowest of $9.7501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.37, which means current price is +192.07% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, AMSC reached a trading volume of 21069794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53.

How has AMSC stock performed recently?

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, AMSC shares gained by 70.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.09 and a Gross Margin at +5.45. American Superconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.06.

American Superconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]

The top three institutional holders of AMSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.