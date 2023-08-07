Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] stock Downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $29

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] loss -4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $25.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM that John Krafcik Joins Rivian’s Board of Directors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced today that John Krafcik has been named to its board of directors. Krafcik also serves as a member of the company’s audit committee. Krafcik is a seasoned automotive executive with over 35 years of experience in the industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Waymo, an Alphabet company which commercially launched autonomous driving technology in several US markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Rivian board,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. “John has tremendous leadership experience in the automotive industry and an impressive track record of building and leading innovative companies. His expertise in manufacturing engineering and automotive technology will be a valuable addition to our team. I’m confident that John will play a key role in helping us achieve our mission to electrify transportation and make it more sustainable.”.

Rivian Automotive Inc. represents 930.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.89 billion with the latest information. RIVN stock price has been found in the range of $25.18 to $26.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.55M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 33349734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $25.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.41.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.03 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.22. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.